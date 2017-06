Bank Chor Movie Preview, Story, Synopsis, Trailer, Songs, Cast & Crew

Bank Chor is a Hindi comedy thriller directed by Bumpy and produced by Asish patil. The movie is distributed under Yash Raj Film banner. The film stars Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Rhea Chakraborty. Vivek Oberoi has returned to Yash Raj Films after 12 years, his last film under their banner was Saathiya.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com