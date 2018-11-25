Bigg Boss 12: Srishty Rode gets evicted from Salman Khan’s show

Bigg Boss 12 weekend ka vaar once again witnessed a shocking elimination. This week Rohit Suchanti , Jasleen, Srishty Rode were nominated and based on the audiences’ votes TV actress Srishty Rode got evicted from Bigg Boss 12. During her journey Srishty bonded with Karanvir Bohra the most and together they had a lot of fun.

The actress hogged all the limelight for her link-up with wildcard entry Rohit Suchanti. After the young lad entered the show link-up stories of the two made headlines.

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com