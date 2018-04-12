Bollywood and Beyond!

MFAH- Home Page
Symphony-in-1

HOUSTON: A mesmerizing musical experience presented by Symphonys Unlimited featuring Padmabhushan Dr L Subramaniam on violin, Padmashri Kavitha Krishnamurthy Subramaniam on vocal and two time Grammy winner Ernie Watts on Saxaphone.

Under the banner of Lakshminarayan global music festival the Subramaniams have been performing with other world renown Western musical instrumentalists to massive audiences throughout the world.

Here is an opportunity to welcome them to H town and enjoy the show.
Venue: Stafford Civic Center (old)
Date: Friday, April 27
Time: 8pm

For tickets and other information contact Rajesh at 832-287-1970 or Mythili at 713-725-7365

