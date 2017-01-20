Brexit trade deal with India ‘at risk’ without visa reform

One of Britain’s most important post-Brexit trade partnerships+ could be at risk due to Theresa May’s refusal to reform visa restrictions for Indian citizens. The British Prime Minister has insisted leaving the EU would allow Britain to find other partners abroad and India, the world’s fastest growing major economy, was the first country she visited, accompanied by a large business delegation, outside Europe after the referendum.

But as the offensive to secure a trade deal continued yesterday, senior diplomats and Indian government officials warned May’s refusal to reform visa restrictions+could scupper her hopes. Boris Johnson has flown in to Delhi+ to meet members of the government, business leaders and, he hopes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Johnson is due to explain the UK’s position on Brexit and stress how leaving the EU offers further commercial and industrial opportunities for the two countries.

