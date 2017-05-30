British Airways boss not to resign, denies IT failure due to outsourcing to India

LONDON: The embattled chief executive of the British Airways Alex Cruz on Monday ruled out resigning over the crippling flight disruption and maintained that the computer glitch had nothing to do with cutting costs or outsourcing IT services to India.

Cruz said a power surge, had “only lasted a few minutes”, but the back-up system of the airline had not worked properly. He said the IT failure was not due to technical staff being outsourced from the UK to India.

