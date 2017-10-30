Amirali Dodhiya- Home Page
Centre releases Rs8,698 crore as GST compensation to states

Added by Indo American News on October 30, 2017.
The goods and services tax (GST) amalgamates over a dozen taxes, including service tax, excise and VAT. Photo: Mint

The Union government has released Rs8,698 crore to states to compensate them for revenue loss following the goods and services tax (GST) implementation.

All states barring Rajasthan and Arunachal Pradesh, have been given compensation for the first two months (July-August) after GST rollout. “Rs 8,698 crore has been paid to states as compensation for July and August. This is 58 per cent of the total cess revenue of Rs 15,060 crore in the two months,” Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Modi said.

Click here to read more…

Credit: livemint.com

