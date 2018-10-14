Chalchitra & Patachitra – the fading art forms which form the backdrop of Durga Puja

By Shreya Das

KOLKATA: When one thinks about Durga Puja, more than the celebrations and festivities, it’s the plethora of art and talent that is the soul of the biggest festival of Bengalis. At the heart of the festival is the relentless efforts of thousands of artists working day and night to bring together this festival. One of the essential aspects which artists and artisans are involved in and which often doesn’t get the attention it deserves is Chalchitra.

Chalchitra is the painted backdrop against which the idols are placed. It’s supposed to be subtle, not steal the spotlight from the idol or the pandal, but accentuate both. As preparations in Kolkata and the rest of Bengal are in full swing in the final days leading up to the Durga Puja, in the lanes near Liberty Cinema Hall in Girish Park, makers of Chalchitra are in a rush to meet deadlines. Making more and more frameworks to complement the idols and adding the final touches to set the festive mood.

Credit: indianexpress.com