Congress has initiated culture of ‘ease of doing murder’: PM Modi

SANTEMARANAHALLI/UDUPI (Karnataka): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday assailed the Congress government in Karnataka for initiating the culture of “ease of doing murder”, as he launched the second leg of his campaign blitz in the state for the assembly elections.

He also accused the successive Congress governments at the Centre of allowing a handful of people to “loot” banks while denying loans to poor.

Credit: timesofindia.com