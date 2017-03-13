Critics raise questions after Trump fires India-born attorney Preet Bharara

Defiant to the end, Preet Bharara, the high profile Indian-born US attorney often called the Sheriff of Wall Street, refused to hand over his resignation, among the 46 sought by the Trump administration and announced he had been fired.

While there were no indications his firing, or the others, had anything to do with any investigation linked to President Donald Trump, his campaign or aides, critics have sought details. John Conyers, the House Judiciary Committee’s top Democrat, said he suspected Bharara “could be reviewing a range of potential improper activity emanating from Trump Tower and the Trump campaign, as well as entities with financial ties to the president or the Trump organization”.

Click here to read more…

Credit: hindustantimes.com