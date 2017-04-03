Dalai Lama calls for complete freedom to choose religion

GUWAHATI: Voicing concern over religious conversion, Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Sunday said forceful conversion was not correct and an individual must have freedom to choose religion.

Dalai Lama had an emotional reunion with the 5th Assam Rifles jawan who received him after his escape from Tibet in March 1959. Naren Chandra Das, 76, had received Dalai and escorted him till Balipara in Assam. Das told ET, “I went to receive Dalai from Lumla while he was entering India. It was a very difficult journey. “

Credit: indiatimes.com