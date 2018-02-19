Dance India Dance 6 winner Sanket Gaonkar: My goal is to become a profound choreographer in Bollywood

Mumbai:

Popular dance reality show Dance India Dance pulled the curtains down on its sixth season last night. The three hour long gala affair reached the climax when 20-year old Sanket Gaonkar from Karnataka’s small town of Ankola was announced as the winner. The show was judged my Marzi Pestonji, Mini Pradhan and Mudassar Khan, while Mithun Chakraborty once again played the Grand Master. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Sanket shared with a smile, “Never in my wildest dreams did I expect to win. But more than becoming the champion, I am happy to have managed to find a place in this grand show. Trust me, I still can’t believe that I won.”

Not many know but the young dancer already had a winner laurel to his credit. He had won Telugu dance show ETV Telugu’s Dhee Jodi, last year. Saying that the experience he gained in the regional show helped him, Sanket averred, “It not only boosted my confidence but gave me an insight about my talent, my strength and weaknesses. Since that show was on air for about a year, it taught me how to perform and present my dance on stage.”

