Plaza Jewellers- Home Page
HCC- Home Page
Houston Super Bowl- Home Page

Dangal broke box office collection, this is what real Mahavir Singh Phogat got

Added by Indo American News on January 31, 2017.
Saved under Bollywood News
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
(L to R) Geeta Phogat, bollywood actors Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aamir Khan, Mahavir Singh Phogat, actor Sanya Malhotra and Babita Kumari during the special screening of film Dangal in Mumbai.(PTI)

(L to R) Geeta Phogat, bollywood actors Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aamir Khan, Mahavir Singh Phogat, actor Sanya Malhotra and Babita Kumari during the special screening of film Dangal in Mumbai.(PTI)

Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ is a super hit, doing business worth over Rs 300 crore within 17 days of its release, but Mahavir Singh Phogat, on whose life the film is based, is happy despite getting just a fraction of the sum.

For sharing his family’s journey to the wrestling arena, the former wrestler-turned-coach, it is learnt, received close to Rs 80 lakh. Though Phogat wasn’t keen to talk about it, friends and family members say he is satisfied.

Click here to read more…

Credit: hindustantimes.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *