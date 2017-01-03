Plaza Jewellers- Home Page
David Warner’s Whirlwind Century Not Fast Enough To Beat Virender Sehwag

January 3, 2017
David Warner brought up his hundred off 78 balls with 17 fours. © AFP

David Warner on Tuesday played one of the finest knocks in recent times as he flayed the Pakistani attack to register his 18th Test century on Day One of the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The 30-year-old brought up his hundred off 78 balls with 17 fours.

In doing so, the explosive opening batsman became the first Australian since Bradman 87 years ago to score a century in the opening session on the first day of a Test and also became the only person to achieve the feat during a Test match in Australia.

Credit: www..ndtv.com

