Delhi air pollution: City’s ‘dust’ screen hiding bigger killers

Dust may be the most visible marker of Delhi’s air pollution, but its sheer abundance may actually be masking the bigger killers – emissions from vehicles, thermal power plants and industries.

Studies and research reports have underlined that its the chemical composition of ultrafine particulates PM2.5 or PM10, and not their volume, which is more crucial in determining the toxicity of air.

Credit: indianexpress.com