Demonetisation effect: economic growth seen slowing to 6.1% in December quarter

Added by Indo American News on February 27, 2017.
Business
The government will release GDP growth numbers for the December quarter on Tuesday, providing clues on how the economy has responded to the government decision to outlaw high-value banknotes in November. Photo: AFP

India’s economic growth may slow to 6.1% in the fiscal third quarter because of the government’s disruptive move to ban cash, according to the median of five estimates by economists.

Economists surveyed by Mint expect growth in gross domestic product (GDP) in the three months ended 31 December to be in the range of 5.5% to 6.5%. That compares with the 7.2% growth recorded in the year-ago quarter.

Credit: livemint.com

