Direct tax collection jumps 19% to Rs 6.89 lakh crore this fiscal

NEW DELHI: Direct tax collections during the first nine-and-a-half months of the current fiscal have risen by 18.7 per cent to Rs 6.89 lakh crore, the tax department said today.

The collections till January 15, 2018 represent over 70 per cent of the Rs 9.8 lakh crore revenue target from direct taxes, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com