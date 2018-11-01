Diwali & New Year 2018 at ISKCON of Houston



HOUSTON: ISKCON of Houston invites you to yet another week of festivities in November. Diwali, the festival of lights will be celebrated on Thursday, Nov 7 and Govardhana puja (Annakut), on the 8th of November, both programs starting at 6 PM. Sunday, November 11th marks the disappearance day of Srila Prabhupada, Founder-Acharya of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), with public program starting at 5 PM.

Diwali or Dipavali translates to “garland of lights” in Sanskrit. The festival is a celebration of victory of good over evil that commemorates Lord Rama’s return to His kingdom after defeating the evil King Ravana. The main highlight of this festival- candle light aarti – that is offered to Their Lordships, where hundreds of candles adorn the altar, is a visual treat that’s not to be missed.

Govardhan Puja is celebrated the day after Diwali. According to Srimad Bhagavatam, in Dwapara Yuga, when Lord Krishna observed that residents of Vrindavan were preparing a sacrifice to please Lord Indra, He suggested that they should worship Govardhana Hill instead, as it provides sustenance to the villagers. Accordingly, devotees prepare a variety of foodstuff with grains, butter, clarified butter, milk to offer to Govardhana Hill. The food is stacked in the form of a small hill and hence the name “Annakuta”. It is mentioned in the scriptures that the Supreme Lord entered Govardhana and personally accepted all the offerings of the villagers. The food thus sanctified is then distributed as prasadam to the congregation.

Srila Prabhupada, Founder-Acharya’s disappearance day festival is on Sunday, 11th. Translating the Srimad Bhagavatam till his last breath, Srila Prabhupada pioneered preaching of Sanatana Dharma in the West. He introduced the Western world to essence of Vedic scriptures and the only means to liberation in this age – the chanting of the Holy Names – Hare Krishna Hare Krishna Krishna Krishna Hare Hare, Hare Rama Hare Rama Rama Rama Hare Hare.

Sumptuous dinner feast is always a part of our festivals and you will not go home hungry.

Please join us with your family and friends at ISKCON of Houston, 1320 W 34th Street, Houston TX 77018. Visit: www.iskconhouston.org