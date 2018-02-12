Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law hospitalized after suspicious powder scare: Police

NEW YORK:

Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump Jr., and two other people were taken to a New York hospital on Monday after she opened a piece of mail containing an unidentified white powder that was later determined to be non-hazardous, officials said. “The substance had arrived by mail and it was addressed to Donald Trump Jr.,” said New York Police Department spokesman Carlos Nieves.

Vanessa Trump, the daughter-in-law of US President Donald Trump, was hospitalized after she complained of nausea following her exposure, New York officials said. Three patients from the household were transported to the NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center for further evaluation, said Fire Department spokeswoman Sophia Kim. The three included Vanessa Trump’s mother, although she had not complained of symptoms, the police spokesman said.

Click here to read more…

Credits: indianexpress.com