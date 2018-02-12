Houston Community College-Home Page
Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law hospitalized after suspicious powder scare: Police

Vanessa Trump, the daughter-in-law of US President Donald Trump, was hospitalized after she complained of nausea following her exposure, New York officials said. (Photo: AP)

NEW YORK:

Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump Jr., and two other people were taken to a New York hospital on Monday after she opened a piece of mail containing an unidentified white powder that was later determined to be non-hazardous, officials said. “The substance had arrived by mail and it was addressed to Donald Trump Jr.,” said New York Police Department spokesman Carlos Nieves.

Vanessa Trump, the daughter-in-law of US President Donald Trump, was hospitalized after she complained of nausea following her exposure, New York officials said. Three patients from the household were transported to the NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center for further evaluation, said Fire Department spokeswoman Sophia Kim. The three included Vanessa Trump’s mother, although she had not complained of symptoms, the police spokesman said.

