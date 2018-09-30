Doodle With A Twist

By Divya Goyal

In an exciting fusion of her own, a teenage artist from Ludhiana is creating artwork by combining the modern art of ‘cool doodling’ with ‘classic calligraphy’.

Sehaj Kandhari, 19, pursuing bachelors of fine arts (BFA) in applied arts at Government College of Arts, Chandigarh, works on frames, cards, birthday messages, wall hangings, clocks, cushion covers and T-shirts, among others. Her designs are popular with youth because they present a combination of funky doodles with beautifully carved alphabets and letters using the art of calligraphy.

Credit: indianexpress.com