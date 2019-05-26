Dr. Syamal Poddar Recognized for Impactful Contributions to Global Petrochemical & Refining Industry

BY PRAMOD KULKARNI

HOUSTON: Dr. Syamal Poddar, a dedicated leader in the Indo-American community and a well known executive in the global Petrochemical and Refining industry, was recognized recently for his impactful contributions by the AIChE (American Institute of Chemical Engineers), an acclaimed, 110-year-old professional organization.

Dr. Poddar, president of Poddar & Associates, received the Fuels & Petrochemicals Division (F&PD) Award, which recognizes individuals, who have made substantial technological contributions to the advancement of the fuels and petrochemicals industries.

The selection criteria is based on a long and recognized record in the nominee’s areas of achievement. The selection committee also looks at the impact of the nominee’s combined contribution in the areas of technical achievement, management skills, business acumen, academic leadership, and general service to the profession.

This distinguished service award was presented to Dr. Poddar at the Spring national meeting of the AIChE at the F&PD dinner meeting on April 1, 2019. Previously, Dr. Poddar was recognized for his volunteer work for the F&PD with the organization’s Distinguished Service Award in 2013.

“I am gratified, humbled and touched by the presentation of this award,” said Dr. Poddar during his acceptance speech. “I thank my senior colleagues for their role in my selection for this award and I could not have achieved my professional and volunteering successes without the support of my wife, Susmita.”

In his speech, Dr. Poddar also pointed out the role of chemical engineering in providing food and energy to the growing global population of over 7 billion, and expressed his appreciation of the emergence of a new generation of young professionals in the AIChE.

Dr. Poddar’s 40+ year industrial career includes working for two major companies, Exxon Research & Engineering Company and Bechtel Corporation, with diversified management and global professional and leadership responsibilities. In addition to his industrial career, he maintained his teaching interest as an adjunct faculty at University of Houston, for several years.

As a part of his consulting activities, Dr. Poddar is engaged in giving several technical, project & business development and leadership courses, both nationally and internationally.

With BS and MS degress in Chemical Engineering from Jadavpur University, India, Dr. Poddar earned his Ph.D in Chemical Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania.