Dubai makes record for housing world’s tallest hotel, yet again

Dubai has announced the opening of the “world’s new tallest hotel” — a shining Gevora Hotel, which stands 356m tall with 75 storeys. Interestingly, the building is within the view of its predecessor, Dubai’s JW Mariott Marquis, which has been pipped by just a metre. According to The National, an Emirati daily, the hotel opens to its first guests on February 12. If you still haven’t got a grasp of how tall the building probably is, then here it is — Gevora Hotel stands about 32m taller than the Eiffel Tower in Paris. The hotel, reportedly, has a roof-top pool, four opulent health clubs and two luxury restaurants along with 528 rooms.

According to The Sun, guests can enter the hotel through revolving doors plated with gold and enjoy the view of the entire city, including that of Burj Khalifa from the pool-top bar. Burf Khalifa is world’s tallest building at 828m and is also located in Dubai. The Gevora Hotel building was under construction since 2008 and is located on the Sheikh Zayad road near the Dubai International Financial Centre.

Credits: indianexpress.com