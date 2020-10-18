Early Voting Begins for the Soul of the Nation

Houston: Voters in Harris County set another early-voting record Wednesday. This time for turnout on the second day of early voting.

According to a tweet from the Harris County Clerk’s Office, there had been 100,000 ballots cast by about 5:20 p.m.

That shattered the previous day-two-early-voting record of 73,542 set in 2016.

This marks the second consecutive day of record-setting voting in Harris County. The county also broke 2016′s turnout record for the first day of early voting on Tuesday with more than 128,000 people voting.

Early voting was going smoother in Fort Bend County Wednesday, a day after issues caused major delays.

“It was wonderful. No problems at all,” said Mary Lilly.

Fort Bend County residents headed to the polls for the second day of early voting and people were pleased. It was very simple, very easy and they were very helpful and friendly to her,” said Khadijah Muhammad.

The Harveys arrived to the Chasewood Community Center in Missouri City at 6 a.m. Wednesday, which was two hours before the polls opened. — Click2Houston