Election Results

SUGAR LAND: Democrats from across Fort Bend County packed Madras Pavilion restaurant on election night, November 6 to see the voting results across the nation. Juli Mathew who ran for Fort Bend County Court #3 and K P George running for Fort Bend County Judge won in their races, marking the first time that these two offices have been held by South Asians. Sri Preston Kulkarni ran a competitive race, but lost to Congressman Pete Olson by 5% of the votes.