Emraan Hashmi says ‘Cheat India’ will be his landmark role

Actor Emraan Hashmi will be co-producing an “edge-of-the-seat drama” titled “Cheat India” and he says it will be the “landmark” role of his career.

“The script and title of Cheat India are supremely powerful. This is among the most engaging and riveting stories I’ve read in a while and I am thrilled to be essaying what I believe will be a landmark role in my filmography. I am also looking forward to working with some formidable partners – Soumik, an amazing storyteller,” the actor said in a statement.

Credit: tellychakkar.com