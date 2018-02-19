Every Singaporean aged 21 and above will receive up to S$300 bonus, announces govt in 2018 budget

NEW DELHI:

The Singapore government Monday announced that all Singaporeans aged 21 and above will receive a one-time bonus of up to S$300 each. Described as “hongbao”, the bonus will be paid according to a person’s annual income. About 2.7 Singaporeans stand to benefit from the payout which will cost the government S$700 million.

Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat, while making the announcement in his Budget speech, said this “reflects the Government’s long-standing commitment to share the fruits of Singapore’s development with Singaporeans”.

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com