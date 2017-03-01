Houston Community College-Home Page
F.B.I. Investigating Kansas Shooting of Indian Men as Hate Crime

Tributes last week to the gunshot victims outside Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe, Kan., where the attack took place. Credit Amy Stroth for The New York Times

The F.B.I. said on Tuesday that it was investigating the shooting of two Indian immigrants by a white man who leveled ethnic slurs at them and questioned their immigration status before he opened fire at a Kansas bar as a hate crime.

The suspect, Adam W. Purinton, was thrown out of Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe, Kan., last Wednesday after verbally harassing the two Indian men, Srinivas Kuchibhotla and Alok Madasani, and suggesting they did not belong in the United States, the authorities said.

