Facts that don’t lie about Hawa Mahal and its 953 jharokhas

Added by Indo American News on October 21, 2018.
Saved under Travel
By Panchali Dey

Rajasthan is a place of many wonders, and Hawa Mahal is one such. Just like its architecture that has the potential to amaze you, the history and facts of this monument will let you view this monument in a new light. It is one of the striking landmarks of Jaipur, famous for its pink latticed windows and balconies that offer a panoramic view of the city.

Often referred to as the ‘Palace of Winds’, it was built by Maharaja Sawai Pratap Singh in 1799 to facilitate ladies of the royal household to enjoy processions and observe crowd in the below street without being noticed by the people. Red and pink sandstone was used for constructing this monument, and the unique five-storey exterior looks like the honeycomb of a beehive, which has numerous small windows (jharokhas) further beautified with latticework.

 

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

 

