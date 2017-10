First Jurassic-era ‘fish lizard’ fossil found in India

In a first, a near- complete fossilised skeleton of a Jurassic ichthyosaur — large marine reptile which lived alongside dinosaurs — has been discovered in India, scientists said.

Fossil records of ichthyosaurs, which means ‘fish lizards’ in Greek, have been found in North American and Europe previously. However, in the Southern Hemisphere, they have mostly been limited to South America and Australia.

Credit: livemint.com