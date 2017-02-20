HCC- Home Page
Flipkart outsells Amazon in December, January on bumper smartphone sales

Added by Indo American News on February 20, 2017.
Business
Flipkart pulled in gross sales of more than Rs2,600 crore in December and January, compared to Amazon’s Rs2,300 crore in these months. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

India’s largest online retailer Flipkart is showing early but clear signs of sustaining the turnaround that began with its win over arch-rival Amazon India during the Big Billion Day (BBD) sale in October, belying predictions of many investors and analysts who thought Amazon may run away with India’s $14-15 billion e-commerce market.

Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd pulled in gross sales of more than Rs2,600 crore in both December and January on the back of bumper sales of smartphones, said two people familiar with the matter. Amazon (Amazon Seller Services Pvt. Ltd) generated gross sales of roughly Rs2,300 crore, on average, in these months, said two other people familiar with Amazon’s numbers. If sales at Flipkart’s fashion units Myntra and Jabong are included, the company is far ahead of Amazon. Gross sales reflect the value of goods sold on the site, before product returns.

Click here to read more…

Credit: livemint.com

