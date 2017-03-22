IAN- Home Page
Former US Attorney Preet Bharara, fired by Trump, joins NYU law school

Former Manhattan US Attorney Preet Bharara, whom President Donald Trump fired earlier this month, will join New York University’s law school on April 1 as a distinguished scholar in residence, the school announced on Tuesday. In a statement provided by the school, Bharara said he was honored to join NYU, and welcomed the opportunity “to continue addressing the issues I so deeply care about – criminal and social justice, honest government, national security, civil rights, and corporate accountability, to name a few.”

Bharara was fired by Trump on March 11 after refusing to step down. He had been among 46 US attorneys who were told to submit their resignations a day earlier. The firing was a surprise because harara had told reporters in November that Trump had asked him to remain in the job.

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com

