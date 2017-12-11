Fukrey Returns movie review: This Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma starrer is relentlessly juvenile

Fukrey, a 2013 film about a bunch of feckless Dilli fellows who fall afoul of a foul-mouthed female don, and some random layabouts, was an unexpected success.

To want to run off a sequel is understandable. What doesn’t make sense is to make this return such a slog. The actors are (more or less) the same. But the situations are so tired and contrived, and so relentlessly juvenile that there’s nothing that even such capable hands as Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi can do, to retain our interest.

Credit: indianexpress.com