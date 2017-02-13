Furore over US visa policy for parliamentarians

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani announced a boycott of the UN-sponsored International Parliamentary Union (IPU) being held in New York next week, after the US failed to issue a visa to Deputy Chairman Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, who was supposed to represent Pakistan at the forum.

The chairman has also directed that no Senate delegation will visit the US “unless an explanation [for] the delay in issuance of visa” to his deputy is given by the US government or the US embassy in Pakistan.

Credit: www.dawn.com