Gajda Wajda Punjab Vaisakhi 2019 Unites Bhangra and Fashion

By Dr Sarita Mehta

HOUSTON: The Houston Punjabi community celebrated Vaisakhi and commemoration of the formation of Khalsa Panth of warriors under Guru Gobind Singh on April 21 at White Oak Music Hall with a ‘Gajda Wajda Punjab- Vaisakhi 2019’ show with great enthusiasm and pomp. More than 400 people of all age groups attended this family friendly event which started at 6:30 pm, with 3 hours of non-stop Bhangra, Gidha, Folk Dance, fashion show and songs.

The program began with a traditional Punjabi style heartwarming welcome by Sewadaars Balraj, Harman, Walli and his team at the open air stalls to serve free food, sponsored by Bombay Sweets and typical Punjabi” Malaai Kulfi, dandi wali’ sponsored by Alpha Dessert and Juice. The ladies had a special attraction of Mehndi stalls sponsored by Marium and Rabia, and glittering Jewelry by Jewelry Designer- Amy jewels.

The show began with a warm welcome by Jasmeeta Singh, the show’s producer and director, and CEO and founder of Jaz Creationz, an international fashion and dance entertainment production company as well as School of Modeling and Dancing agency with physical fitness and public speaking program . This was Jasmeeta’s first Vaisakhi show since the last one in 2014 and was made possible with the tireless efforts of the organizers Harmeet Singh, Jasleen Kaur, Seema Kaur, Rupy Kaur and Navneet Lamba and Coordinators Bobby Kaur and Sandeep Kaur.

The first item presented by cute young kids was the ‘Mini Khalsa’ prepared by Gurbinder Randhawa & Harpreet, win the heart of every one, all the people sitting in the hall started Dancing with them. It was followed by a group dance ‘Dhol’ by Dhole Players- Lead Gurkaran, Ritu, Jas, Mithu, Agam. Rangla Punjab was presented by Poonam Brar & Navdeep Kaur. It was followed by ‘Kauragious Jattiyan’, presented by Raman Kaur and Guria Singh.

The fashion show featured couples ‘Singh & Kaur ‘N’ Style, presenting a fusion of traditional dresses with modern design, organized again by Jasmeeta Singh & Bobby Kaur. ‘Soul Bhangra Rockers’ organized by Harmeet Kohli & Anu Jolly was also a real treat and source of joy. “Shaan Mutiyayaran Diyan” was performed by Tanisha Singh followed by “Southside Ankhiley” by Harmeet Singh. Last but not least was a “Turban Tying Competition’ by Gurpreet Singh, and it was very interesting to see young boys trying to tying on turbans.

The success of the program also goes to the great sponsors: Diamond Sponsors Seema & Gurmit Singh, Mr. & Mrs Aman Singh Sidhu; Jasleen & Harinder Singh and Bobby and Jasmeeta Singh; Gold sponsors- Mr. & Mrs Paul Likhari; Bawa Jewelers; Nikki and Harmeet Singh; Parminder & Navneet K. Singh; Dalip & Manjit Soni and a few Silver sponsors, and exclusive Media Sponsor HUM106.1 FM.

Prinitng was by Print & Sign by Farhan Sidiqi, Make-up and hair by Slay by Kiranjot & Azra, photographers Mehdi khan, Derrick Leondon and Atif; Dhole Players Lead Gurkaran, Ritu, Jas, Mithu, Agam. Special thanks to Sukhpreet Kaur form Breen Gurudwara, Devinder Singh Khera from National Sikh Center, Gurmeet Singh from Sikh Center and Manmeet Likhari from Southwest Gurudwara Sahib of Greater Houston, Nikki and Harmeet Singh from Nanaksar Gurudawara and Mangat Singh from Guru Teg Bahadur Gurudwara. Proceeds will go to Punjabi schools in Houston while striving to unify our diverse and progressive community.