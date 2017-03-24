Golden Moon Festival at ISKCON of Houston

HOUSTON: On March 12, the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) of Houston celebrated Gaura Purnima, translated as “golden full moon” signifying the appearance of Lord Caitanya Mahaprabhu during the full moon, 531 years ago. Lord Caitanya Mahaprabhu also known as Gauranga, due to his golden complexion, appeared in Mayapur, India and propagated “Sankirtana” – congregational chanting of the holy names, specifically the Hare Krishna Mahamantra, as the most effective means to attain the highest spiritual perfection – Love of Godhead. Typically devotees fast on this day until moonrise which signifies the appearance of the Lord.

Gaura Purnima is one of the major festivals of Vaisnava tradition and planning and preparation for this festival started weeks in advance. The festival also marks the ushering of the Gaudiya New Year, and devotees from far and wide attended the early morning services at 4:30 AM to offer their respectful prayers to the Lordships and make an auspicious start to the new year.

In the early afternoon, a group of devotees went on a public parade at Discovery Green park chanting the names of the Lord and giving out the nectar of the Holy name to one and all.

The public celebrations started at 5 in the evening. The temple wore a festive look with bouquets of flowers donning its pristine marble walls and exquisitely carved teakwood altar. The festivities started off with a rousing arati / kirtan (chanting of the Hare Krishna mahamantra) and devotees joyfully dancing while chanting the names of the Lord. This was followed by abhishek – bathing ceremony, where both Lord Gaurachandra and His dear associate Lord Nityananda were bathed in colorful sweet fruit juices, milk, ghee, honey, yogurt, and other auspicious substances. HG Advaitachandra Dasa gave an inspiring talk on the appearance of Lord Chaitanya where he spoke about the reasons for the appearance of the Lord, His form and His teachings, specifically, the key verse of “Siksastakam”- The Eight Instructions of Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu describing the importance for a devotee of the Lord to cultivate the qualities of humility, tolerance and mutual respect. The Sunday school students, continuing on the theme of Sankirtana presented a well enacted skit glorifying the importance of congregational chanting in this age of Kali, the age of quarrel and hypocrisy.

Over 700 enthusiastic devotees attended the event.

ISKCON of Houston temple (located at 1320 West 34th Street) invites you to attend our weekly Sunday program, starting at 5 PM.