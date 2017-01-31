Goodwill hunting: Can SP-Cong alliance capitalise Akhilesh’s vote base in the UP election

UP 2017 is a difficult election to read because there is no ‘hawa’, a uniquely Indian political term that does not lend itself to an easy translation.

At the end of December and the first three weeks of January, it appeared that Akhilesh Yadav was extraordinarily popular and would be able to generate a hawa in his favour.

Credit: hindustantimes.com