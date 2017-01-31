Plaza Jewellers- Home Page
HCC- Home Page
Houston Super Bowl- Home Page

Goodwill hunting: Can SP-Cong alliance capitalise Akhilesh’s vote base in the UP election

Added by Indo American News on January 31, 2017.
Saved under US South Asian
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Samajwadi Party (SP) president and UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav at an election campaign rally in Sultanpur, on January 24, 2017. (Reuters File )

Samajwadi Party (SP) president and UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav at an election campaign rally in Sultanpur, on January 24, 2017. (Reuters File )

UP 2017 is a difficult election to read because there is no ‘hawa’, a uniquely Indian political term that does not lend itself to an easy translation.

At the end of December and the first three weeks of January, it appeared that Akhilesh Yadav was extraordinarily popular and would be able to generate a hawa in his favour.

Click here to read more…

Credit: hindustantimes.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *