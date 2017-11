Govt woos investors to tap India’s agriculture sector

NEW DELHI: Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh on Saturday called upon investors to leverage opportunities in the country’s farm, dairy, poultry and fisheries sectors.

The government is implementing various schemes to promote these sectors in order to double farmers’ income by 2022, he said at the World Food India 2017 event here.

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com