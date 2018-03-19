MFAH- Home Page
SBI Home Page
Ad Mark – Home Page

Group Of Beggars ‘Demonetise’ 1 Rupee Coin In Uttar Pradesh

Added by Indo American News on March 19, 2018.
Saved under Business
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Beggars have alleged even shopkeepers, rickshaw pullers do not accept 1 rupee coins (Representational)

Beggars have alleged even shopkeepers, rickshaw pullers do not accept 1 rupee coins (Representational)

RAMPUR:  Unhappy with the small size of the one rupee coin, a group of beggars in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur has decided not to accept it anymore.

Prime Minster Narendra Modi demonetised Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes, now we demonetise the one rupee coin as it’s size is similar to 50 paise coin, Shukra Mani, a beggar said.

Click here to read more…

Credit: ndtv.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *