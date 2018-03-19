Group Of Beggars ‘Demonetise’ 1 Rupee Coin In Uttar Pradesh
Beggars have alleged even shopkeepers, rickshaw pullers do not accept 1 rupee coins (Representational)
RAMPUR: Unhappy with the small size of the one rupee coin, a group of beggars in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur has decided not to accept it anymore.
Prime Minster Narendra Modi demonetised Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes, now we demonetise the one rupee coin as it’s size is similar to 50 paise coin, Shukra Mani, a beggar said.
Credit: ndtv.com