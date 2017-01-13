Guru Gobind Singh’s 350th Birth Anniversary at the SNC

HOUSTON: The Sikh National Center completed week-long religious services to celebrate the 350th Parkaash Purub (birth anniversary) of the 10th Guru Gobind Singh on Sunday, January 8 with the bhog (completion of akhand path of the Sikh holy book, the Granth Sahib. Guru Gobind Singh took on the religious bigots of his day and, following the footsteps of his father, Guru Teg Bahadur, triumphed for religious freedom and equality for all. Guru Gobind Singh introduced the five articles of faith which have become permanent identifiers for Sikhs; the Panch Kakas (5 K’s).

The nonstop (akhand) reading (path) of the Granth Sahib for a continuous 48 hours is typically sponsored by one family and this year that honor went to Satnam, Gurmit, Baldev and Gurminder Singh Padda and their families.

Several hundred Sikh families from the Houston area participated in the akhand path which culminated with the traditional langar (big feast) for the entire congregation on. Two Raagi Jatha’s (raagi groups) of the Sikh National Center led by Bhai Nitender Singh and Bhai Harwinder Singh, performed a melodious keertan and the katha was performed by Bhai Amrik Singh. Speeches were given by members of the Sangat.

The highlight of the function was Prabhat Pheri (early morning procession) organized by Gursharan Singh, a dedicated member of the SNC. The Prabhat Pheri toured the large SNC property on the early mornings of January 2, 3 and 4 starting at 5:30am and between 50 to 75 members took part. For the past 15 years, the SNC, a national organization, has been building its campus on 20 acres on Sam Houston Parkway across from the Sam Houston Race Park.

A special Diwaan (religious function) was also held at SNC on the evening of Thursday, January 5, to commemorate Guru Gobind Singh’s life and his huge contributions to mankind, after which there was a fireworks show in the evening.