Hanmi Bank’s Mohammad Tariq to Grow the South Asian Market

Hanmi Bank Executive Vice President Mohammad Tariq

Houston: Mohammad Tariq, Executive Vice President & Regional Chief Banking Officer at Hanmi Bank has been appointed to actively grow the South Asian market in Hanmi’s geographical footprints across the U.S. Tariq joined the bank in 2014 to manage Texas market’s overall operations, loan production and deposit generation. He recently led the effort to open a new branch in Houston Chinatown area, an important initiative for the Hanmi’s growth strategy.

Tariq’s ability to generate a profitable growth has opened a door of opportunity for him to expand his management and leadership capabilities beyond Texas. “Tariq has extensive lending background serving the South Asian, Middle Eastern, Korean, Chinese and the mainstream communities. He is well qualified to strengthen our relationship with the South Asian communities while growing our markets”, said Bonnie Lee, President & CEO of Hanmi Bank.

“My team and I will focus our initial efforts on meeting the needs of our customers in markets such as Illinois, New Jersey and Virginia where we already have established presence. We will be exploring opportunities to further strengthen our reach into multi-ethnic communities”, said Tariq.

Prior to joining Hanmi Bank, Tariq served as the Chief Lending Officer at MetroBank, N.A., and Executive Vice President and Chief Loan Officer at Golden Bank, N.A. He is a graduate of University of Pennsylvania’s Stonier School of Banking and holds a Leadership certification from the Wharton School of Business.

Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC, or “Hanmi”), the parent company of Hanmi Bank (the “Bank”), serves multiethnic communities through its network of 35 full-service branches and 9 loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington and Georgia. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses.