Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi movie review: The writing in this Sonakshi Sinha film is determinedly juvenile

By Shubhra Gupta

Cast: Sonakshi Sinha, Jimmy Sheirgill, Jassi Gill, Piyush Mishra, Diany Penty, Denzil Smith, Jason Tham, Aparshakti Khurana

Director: Mudassar Aziz

Rating: One and a half stars

A winsome Punjabi ‘kudi’ on the run, with a rag-tag bunch chasing her: this was the premise of Happy Bhag Jayegi, which was some amount of fun.

Part two bungs in a new Happy (Sinha) but doesn’t forget the older one (Penty). This time, the girls and assorted characters are dashing around China, a much bigger brother than Pakistan, where the first film was set.

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com