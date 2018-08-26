IAN- Home Page
Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi movie review: The writing in this Sonakshi Sinha film is determinedly juvenile

Added by Indo American News on August 26, 2018.
Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi movie review: Sonakshi Sinha gets top billing but there’s no sparkle in her performance.

By Shubhra Gupta

Cast: Sonakshi Sinha, Jimmy Sheirgill, Jassi Gill, Piyush Mishra, Diany Penty, Denzil Smith, Jason Tham, Aparshakti Khurana

Director: Mudassar Aziz

Rating: One and a half stars

A winsome Punjabi ‘kudi’ on the run, with a rag-tag bunch chasing her: this was the premise of Happy Bhag Jayegi, which was some amount of fun.

Part two bungs in a new Happy (Sinha) but doesn’t forget the older one (Penty). This time, the girls and assorted characters are dashing around China, a much bigger brother than Pakistan, where the first film was set.

 

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com

