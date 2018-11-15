Health Matters!

HOUSTON: In an effort to promote health, and with intent to fulfill health access needs of our under- served community, Alka & Ajay Gupta Foundation together with Indus Management Group, conducted community wide health fairs in Houston.

The Health Fair events at seven different locations were coordinated by multiple health organizations and providers who joined in to celebrate health. This was a great opportunity for vulnerable community families to access and utilize appropriate health services, health education, and health resources.

“Our mission is to eliminate health disparities and improve the overall quality of health of our community families”, says Indus Management Group CEO Ajay Gupta. “With our involvement in health outreach activities, we hope to help disadvantaged families who often experience health inequities, thus providing them easy access to health services”.

These community-based health fairs were funded by Alka & Ajay Gupta Foundation to support health promotion efforts and publicize the importance of health fairs for medically under-served communities.

Free health services provided in these events included vision screening, dental health, screenings for diabetes, Blood pressure check, bone scans, medical and mental health counseling, free flu shots and vaccines to the families in their own familiar community settings. Information on various health resources and health education was provided to many Houston families.

“Carrying out community wide health fair events is a labor intensive multi step process, however, it proved to be a very purposeful venture directed at health promotion and disease prevention for our community members”, said Indus Management Group Chief Operating Officer Raj Adnani.