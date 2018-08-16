Houstonians Relish Epic Drama: Beyond Mahabharat

STAFFORD: It was 25th year anniversary for Masterji Trivedi in the field of stage production here in the US. After the grand success of Har Mahadev (2016) and Ganesh Leela (2017). Masterji presented yet another masterpiece grand epic drama based on the Mahabharat on Saturday, August 11 at the Stafford Civic Center. In the past, the Mahabharat has been shown countless times, expanded upon, and retold, but Masterji’s story takes you beyond Mahabharat to Naag Lok and Manipur.

The Mahabharata is an ancient Indian epic where the main story revolves around two branches of a family—Pandavas and Kauravas—who, in the Kurukshetra War, battled for the throne of Hastinapura.

Arjuna is one of the central characters and plays a key role in the Bhagavad Gita alongside Krishna. Drut-Krida, the dice game, and dance sequences were the highlights of the show.

The show started with a brief introduction of Writer-Director Masterji by Anand Trivedi. Masterji then gave information regarding the event and introduced Assistant Director Bud Patel, who thanked sponsors, artists, volunteers, and the print and radio media.

Masterji’s creativity, unique production team, powerful theatrical presentation and performances brings new changes and innovative styles each year to attract the Houston audience. Mahabharata is a result of months of preparations and dedicated practice by team of around 65 performers and volunteers.

The event was graced by our guest of honor Sri Preston Kulkarni, and special guests Shubhas Gupta, Sarojini Gupta, Umang Mehta, Amiralli Dodhiya, Amit Mishra, Ashok Danda, and Madanmohanji (Vadtal Dham Mandir).

The dance sequences by Khusboo Group and Mukta Saxena was very well choreographed. Everyone appreciated the acting power of our local talent, especially Arjun, Duryodhan, Chandak, and the audience was left spellbound by acting of Bud Patel as Shakuni Mama.

The music was by Rakeshbhai and lights by Anilbhai. The stage coordinator were Fateh Ali, Sailesh Desai, and Yogina Patel.

The use of sparkling costumes, glittering jewelry, dazzling lights, soulful music and melodious song sequences, captivating dances, impactful dialogues, and creative props made the show a memorable experience for all.

Sri Shubhas Gupta gave vote of thanks to Masterji. Sarojini Gupta appreciated the artist and drama team members.