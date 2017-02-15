How Nestle is rebuilding in India—18 months after the Maggi ban

New Delhi: In the autumn of 2015, in its 103rd year in the country, Nestle India Ltd was a house demolished.

Maggi Two-Minute Noodles, a brand it built over three decades in India and loved by hikers, hostellers and housewives alike, had crumbled. That June, the national food safety regulator had banned the sale of Maggi noodles and directed Nestle to withdraw the product. As the flagship product went up in flames—38,000 tonnes, literally—Maggi-branded jams, ketchups and beverages too took the heat. From commanding 80% share of India’s noodles market, (as estimated by Nomura Securities in May 2015) Maggi went down to zero in just a month.

Click here to read more…

Credti: livemint.com