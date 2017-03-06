I-T dept attaches assets worth Rs 33cr allegedly amassed by AAP’s Satyendar Jain

The Income Tax department dealt a body blow to the reputation of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) by attaching assets allegedly amassed illegally by Satyendar Jain, a senior minister in the Delhi government.

The assets attached under the Benami Act include more than 100 bighas of land with investment value of Rs 17 crore and shares amounting to Rs 16 crore.

Credit: hindustantimes.com