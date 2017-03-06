Houston Community College-Home Page
In India, Donald Trump has made US-based men less desirable marriage partners

Added by Indo American News on March 6, 2017.
Saved under Immigration
indian_wedding

Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric, his dramatic executive order on immigration in January (which was later stayed by a federal court) and a proposal to squeeze H1B work visa programmes that are used extensively by Indians has meant that young Indian men studying and working in the US are no longer in demand in marriage bureaus in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

US-based Indian men have been one of the most sought after grooms in the country for decades. Although no data is available to ascertain the extent of the decline in the demand for such grooms yet, the attack on two Indian engineers in Kansas last week, in which one was killed, is likely to accelerate the trend.

Click here to read more…

Credit: dawn.com

