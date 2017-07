India-born Anantha Chandrakasan named dean of MIT’s engineering school

NEW YORK: An India-born academician at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has been named as the dean of its engineering school.

Anantha Chandrakasan, the Vannevar Bush Professor and head of the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science (EECS) was last month named the dean of the MIT’s School of Engineering.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com