India-China face-off: Army pushes more troops in Doka La in longest impasse since 1962

India has pushed in more troops in a “non-combative mode” to establish strategic leverage in an area near Sikkim, where the soldiers have been locked in a standoff with Chinese troops for almost a month now. The deadlock has proved to be an unprecedented impasse between the two armies since the 1962 Sino-Indian War. India deployed additional troops after the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) destroyed two Indian Army bunkers and alleged “aggressive tactics” adopted by the Chinese Army. Sources said that in a “non-combative mode”, the nozzle of a gun is pointing downwards.

Giving details for the first time about the events that preceded the face-off between the two armies, the sources said the PLA on June 1 asked the Indian Army to remove the two bunkers set up in 2012 at Lalten in Doka La, which falls in the vicinity of Chumbi Valley at the corner of India-Bhutan-Tibet tri-junction.

