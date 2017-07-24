Eye Level- Home Page
India faced more terror attacks than Syria in 2016: US report

The 2016 Uri terror attack had killed 19 army jawans. The US government’s report on terrorism notes that Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a 93 per cent increased in the number of terror attacks in 2016. (Source: PTI Photo/File)

The US State Department recently released its annual report on terrorism which analyses the counter-terrorism initiatives adopted by different countries. The Country Reports on Terrorism 2016 also elaborates on the looming terror threat facing South Asian region and provides inputs to combat terrorism.

Indian government sources had earlier told The Indian Express that the segments on South and Central Asia “vindicate India’s longstanding position on the menace of cross-border terrorism in our region”. Along with the annual report, the Department of State is also required to release statistics on the number of individuals killed, injured or kidnapped by the terrorist group during the preceding calendar year.

