India has not accepted list of illegal immigrants sent by US: Sushma Swaraj

India has not accepted a list of 271 people deemed as illegal migrants by the United States authorities pending the verification of their nationality, Union minister Sushma Swaraj told Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

The minister said India will not take steps to issue emergency travel documents to the people identified as illegal immigrants till it is sure of their citizenship.

Credit: www.hindustantimes.com