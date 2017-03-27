India now 3rd largest aviation market in domestic air passenger traffic: Capa
Added by Indo American News on March 27, 2017.
Saved under Business
Tags: Baytown, Clear Lake, Cypress, Desi news, Greater Houston, Houston, Houston Desi news, India, Indian American community, Indian News, Indians in America, Indo-American News, Katy, NRI, pearland, south asia, South India, Sugar Land, Texas, USA
India enjoyed the fourth position in terms of overall air passenger traffic (both domestic and international) along with the UK. Photo: Mint
NEW DELHI: India has become the third largest aviation market in terms of domestic passenger traffic, beating Japan, an industry report has said.
India’s domestic air passenger traffic stood at 100 million in 2016 and was behind only the US (719 million) and China (436 million), Sydney-based aviation think-tank Capa Centre of Aviation said in its latest report.
Click here to read more…
Credit: www.livemint.com