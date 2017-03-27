IAN- Home Page
India now 3rd largest aviation market in domestic air passenger traffic: Capa

Added by Indo American News on March 27, 2017.
India enjoyed the fourth position in terms of overall air passenger traffic (both domestic and international) along with the UK. Photo: Mint

NEW DELHI: India has become the third largest aviation market in terms of domestic passenger traffic, beating Japan, an industry report has said.

India’s domestic air passenger traffic stood at 100 million in 2016 and was behind only the US (719 million) and China (436 million), Sydney-based aviation think-tank Capa Centre of Aviation said in its latest report.

Credit: www.livemint.com

